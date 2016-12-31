Skies Stay Clear, Temperatures To Reach Mid 50's New Year's Eve

Happy New Year's Eve Oklahoma!

Skies will stay mostly clear with high temperatures in the upper 40’s and 50’s Saturday across the state. But temperatures will fall quickly after sunset into the mid and upper 30’s. As midnight approaches, cloud cover will increase and winds will decrease.

Likely, a cloudy start to your Sunday, January 1. By afternoon, a south wind returns which will bring the moisture back into the forecast.

There are chances for showers and thunderstorms for your morning commute on Monday. News 9’s weather team will be tracking it and will keep you updated.