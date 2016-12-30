Family Remembers Late Sister, Thanks OKC First Responders

Investigators say a Christmas Eve fire that killed an Oklahoma City woman was an accident. As the victim's sisters come to terms with the tragedy, they also want to thank first responders for trying to help.

Growing up, the sisters were inseparable. Their names even rhymed - Janae, Shanae and Tonae. They thought nothing would ever keep them apart until, a Christmas Eve fire that killed Tonae.

"She pretty much kept the glue to all of us, keeping us all together. Very family oriented. Very family oriented,” said Janae Alexander.

Tonae was the outgoing one. The first to introduce herself, to make you laugh and to help a stranger.

"Like we'll be at Wal-Mart or something and someone needs something or she'll like see a homeless person or something.” Janae said, “She's the type of person that she'll show so much compassion for someone she'll cry. She'll be like, ‘Sister I just want to help them so bad. What can we do?’"

Shanae Alexander recalls the sisters’ long phone conversations.

"She would just be like put me on the conference call. So, to know that we can't do those conference calls anymore is just heartbreaking,” said Shanae.

Janae had spent the day with Tonae Christmas Eve. They shopped and joked around. Janae came back to her sister’s apartment moments after firefighters had removed her body.

"You just don't see how she could just be gone in the blink of an eye when you had spent all day with that person. So, it was really hard and I was in denial,” said Janae.

Tonae had been cooking and the family believes she had a medical issue and lost consciousness. The food caught fire, flames spread, and just like that Tonae was gone.

Her sisters want to thank the firefighters and police officers who tried to help.

"They consoled us a lot.” The sisters said, “They really did a really great job. I just wanted to thank them. I know they don't get thanked in these types of situations."

Going into the new year the sisters say they’ll miss Tonae’s kindness; her love for her family and friends; but most of all, they’ll miss her smile.

"Her smile was so contagious.” Shanae said, “That even when I go through my phone or anything, any picture, you know she took she always had a big smile."

If you’d like to help the family with final expenses, they’ve set up an account at: paypal.me/ShanaeAlexander