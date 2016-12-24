Woman's Body Discovered In NW OKC Apartment Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Woman's Body Discovered In NW OKC Apartment Fire

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a woman’s body was found after an apartment fire in NW OKC early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Forrest Oak Apartments in the 5700 block of NW 23rd just after 4:20 a.m., in reference to a “smoke investigation” call.

According to OKCFD, crews entered an upstairs apartment and located a fire in the kitchen. After the fire was out, they located a woman deceased in the living room.

The fire department says investigators along with the Oklahoma City Police Department have joined together to determine what happened.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.