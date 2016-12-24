Woman's Body Discovered In NW OKC Apartment Fire

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a woman’s body was found after an apartment fire in NW OKC early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Forrest Oak Apartments in the 5700 block of NW 23rd just after 4:20 a.m., in reference to a “smoke investigation” call.

According to OKCFD, crews entered an upstairs apartment and located a fire in the kitchen. After the fire was out, they located a woman deceased in the living room.

The fire department says investigators along with the Oklahoma City Police Department have joined together to determine what happened.

