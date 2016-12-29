Wildfires Sparking Up All Around The Metro

Fire crews are responding to reports of wildfires flaring up all around the greater Oklahoma City metro area.

The first fire was reported southeast of Shawnee, near Benson Park Rd. and S. Rock Creek Rd. That fire was reportedly threatening some homes in the area and authorities say emergency crews evacuated some homes. This fire burned nearly two miles long, and approximately 230 acres of land, authorities say. This fire was reported as being under control just before 2 p.m. No structures were lost.

Officials in Lincoln County say they are battling two separate wildfires; one near E. 0950 Rd. and S. 3400 Rd., to the southeast of Warwick, and the other near E. 0810 Rd. and N. 3390 Rd., to the northeast of Carney. The Warwick fire has burned about a mile long and approximately 150 acres of land. This fire was reported as being under control as of 2 p.m. No structures were lost.

Crews from OKC and Choctaw were called to the scene of a fire that had burned some old vehicles and an outbuilding near SE 29th St. and Hardin Rd. in Choctaw. This fire is under control.

The causes have not yet been determined and there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

