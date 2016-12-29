Wildfires Sparking Up All Around The Metro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Wildfires Sparking Up All Around The Metro

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

Fire crews are responding to reports of wildfires flaring up all around the greater Oklahoma City metro area.

The first fire was reported southeast of Shawnee, near Benson Park Rd. and S. Rock Creek Rd. That fire was reportedly threatening some homes in the area and authorities say emergency crews evacuated some homes. This fire burned nearly two miles long, and approximately 230 acres of land, authorities say. This fire was reported as being under control just before 2 p.m. No structures were lost.

Officials in Lincoln County say they are battling two separate wildfires; one near E. 0950 Rd. and S. 3400 Rd., to the southeast of Warwick, and the other near E. 0810 Rd. and N. 3390 Rd., to the northeast of Carney. The Warwick fire has burned about a mile long and approximately 150 acres of land. This fire was reported as being under control as of 2 p.m. No structures were lost.

Crews from OKC and Choctaw were called to the scene of a fire that had burned some old vehicles and an outbuilding near SE 29th St. and Hardin Rd. in Choctaw. This fire is under control.

The causes have not yet been determined and there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.