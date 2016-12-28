Educate Oklahoma: Global Education Test Results Released

The results are out from the latest round of tests that rank education systems across the globe.

The U.S. still has a long way to go.

After sitting in the top three in the last round of results, Singapore now ranks number one in the world in math, science and reading.

And the country News 9 went to find some answers, Finland, has mixed results.

Finland captured News 9's attention in the Educate Oklahoma special.

This Nordic country's first claim to education fame came in 2000.

That's when the Finnish system ranked at the top in the world in all subjects.

The grades came from what's called the PISA test.

It's taken every three years by 15-year-old students around the world on math, science and reading.

In 2015, more than half a million students in 72 countries took the test.

"This is the most sophisticated test we have. It show the kinds of skills that kids will need to have to thrive in the modern economy,” said Amanda Ripley, author of "Smartest Kids in the World."

"I've actually taken the PISA test myself and you actually have to think," Ripley said.

In this latest round of results, it's much of the same for Finland.

While the country's scores fell in every category, its international rankings stayed flat.

Just like in 2012, Finland ranks 12th in math and fifth in science.

But is up from sixth to now fourth in reading.

"You're right that there's a slight decline. But it's still they're operating in a league out of our own. It's still varsity and we're like on the bench in JV at maximum," said Ripley.

That JV bench looks like this for the U.S.

The U.S. dropped in rankings for every subject.

The U.S. now stand at 23rd in reading and 25th in science.

Both are above average.

But the math score is just below average at 39th out of 72 countries.

"That has been a problem we've had for a long time, so math is our biggest weakness at every income level and every age level," said Ripley.

Hovering around average is much of the same for the U.S. since 2000.

"The biggest reason for me to look at these international rankings is not actually to lament how terrible we are but actually to see what kind of change is possible. I mean we can now see what change is possible in big countries," said Ripley.

One of those big countries Ripley points to Canada.

Ripley said Canada continues to improve despite have more immigrant 15-year-olds than the U.S.