Edmond Mother Shot While Trying To Protect Child

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man shooting his ex-girlfriend on Christmas in Edmond .

Adrian Permetter is accused of shooting a woman during an argument at their home in the 300 block of Belmont Drive

According to the warrant, Permetter showed up to the home uninvited and demanded more time with the couple's 1-year-old son.

The victim told investigators that he was acting aggressively in an attempt to scare her.

She also indicated Permetter was not acting his normal self and she suspected he'd been drinking.

She refused to let him have their baby, and an argument broke out between the couple.

Two teenagers were inside the home and called 911.

Court records showed a dispatcher was asking a teenager questions when two gunshots were heard.

"He is pretty lucky I wasn't there or driving by, because I would've pulled over and I would've stopped him," Blaine Pratt said.

Pratt and other neighbors heard the shots but did not know which house they were coming from until police arrived.

By that time, Permetter was gone and the victim was suffering from four gunshot wounds, according the warrant.

He allegedly told the victim just before the shooting that she would not be seeing the new year.

However, she is recovering from her injuries.

Edmond police are working to locate and arrest Permetter.