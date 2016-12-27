Edmond Police Search For Man Accused Of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend

Edmond police are looking for a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend Christmas day.

Police said 36-year-old Adrian Permetter went to his ex’s Edmond home on Belmont Drive unannounced and unwelcome Christmas day.

"They were arguing,” said Edmond police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon. “The mom had sent the two teenagers and the 1-year-old that were home with mom at the time, sent them upstairs, told them to call 911 which they did, and in the midst of them calling dispatchers for help, our dispatchers heard two gunshots."

When police arrived, they found the mother sitting in a pool of blood and her children standing by helplessly.

"(The) victim had two gunshot wounds,” Wagnon said. “(She) had surgery since the shooting and will recover."

Permetter drove off in a white, 2012 Dodge Ram pickup with the license plate 861-LKS.

Neighbors said Permetter had a foul temper. They’re not surprised this happened.

"He just seemed very angry,” neighbor Keagan Cook said. “He was always yelling into his cell phone. And it didn't matter what time of day or night."

Cook moved to Edmond from Dallas to get away from the violence of the big city. He said it doesn’t seem safe anywhere these days.

"It's very nerve wracking to have stuff like that happen so close to home. Like literally right across the street from your home,” Cook said.

Permetter is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or his pickup, call 911.