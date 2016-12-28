OKC Metro To See Clear Skies Wednesday Night

Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night temperatures will drop to the low 30s.
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s are expected Thursday. We climb to the mid-50s on Friday with a gusty south wind.
New Year's Eve is looking mild with highs in the upper 50s. There is a slight chance of rain by midnight that night with chilly temperatures.
