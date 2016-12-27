Police Identify Suspect, Victim In Deadly SW OKC Hit-And-Run

Police have identified the man who was arrested after allegedly trying to flee the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in southwest Oklahoma City last week.

According to a report, the suspect, 30-year-old Randy McDowall, hit and killed 57-year-old Wayne Stroud Jr. near SW 59th St. and S. Penn. Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Friday night. He then tried to speed away, but wrecked into another vehicle at SW 59th St. and S. Youngs Blvd.

McDowall was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on multiple complaints, including Second-Degree Murder, Leaving the Scene of a Fatality Crash, Causing an Accident without a Valid Driver’s License resulting in Death, and Causing an Accident without a Valid Driver’s License.

A mother and her baby were inside the vehicle into which McDowall crashed. They were both transported from the scene to a local hospital, in non-life threatening condition. Their identities have not been released.