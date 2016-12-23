Deadly Hit-And-Run Ends In Crash, Driver In Custody

Police say a suspect is in custody after a deadly hit-and-run in SW OKC.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 59th and Penn. just before 7:20 p.m.

According to police, the suspect hit and killed a man and when he tried to flee the scene, he crashed into a vehicle at SW 59th and Youngs Blvd. The occupants of that vehicle, a woman and a baby, were both transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

At this time, police have not released the name of the suspect or the victims.

