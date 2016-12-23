Neighbor, Moore Police Rescue Teens Who Fell Through Ice

Quick thinking neighbors and Moore Police likely saved two girls’ lives Thursday afternoon.

Three girls were playing on a thin sheet of ice that covers Lake Woods Lake Thursday afternoon, when two of them fell through the ice.

Neighbor Casey Cochnauer was able to save one of the girls, but fell through the ice too trying to save the other. Responding Moore Police officers were able to rescue both girls, by using another neighbor’s rope and a garden hose.

Cochnauer says he was just in the right place at the right time. “You just act. You always wonder how you’re gonna respond in a situation like that. I guess I’m glad I responded in that way. I’ve got four little kids, and I would like for other people to respond that way, if they got in harm’s way,” he said.

Friday afternoon, the girls and their parents stopped by Moore Police Headquarters to thank Cochnauer and Moore Police.