The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office sent a out a warning about a new phone scam residents are receiving.

Don't answer calls from 206-582-0749. Received info it's related to a scam. Caller claims to be FBI and requests money. — Sheriff Joe Lester (@ClevCoSheriff) December 23, 2016

