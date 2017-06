Friday is a big travel day in Oklahoma and across the nation, as many Americans are on the road or in the air for the holidays.

Will Rogers World Airport was busy early Friday as travelers waited in security lines ahead of their flights out of town.

AAA predicts more than 900,000 Oklahomans will be traveling from Friday until New Years Day.

They say 91 percent of those travelers will be on the road, rather than by plane. AAA cites cheaper gasoline could be to blame, with the state average for a gallon of gas falling 20 cents from last year at this time.

