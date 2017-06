Stephen Weeden was arrested by Midwest City Police Thursday on four counts of first degree rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The victim is the mother of an 18-day-old infant who was recently found dead.

12/19/16 Related Story: OKCPD Arrest Man In August Infant Death

Ron Turner, the father of the baby, was arrested last week for the murder of the baby.

In the arrest warrant, police say Weeden and the victim agree that Turner instigated the sexual contact between Weeden and the victim.