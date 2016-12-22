Report: St. John's Center Transferring To Oklahoma State - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: St. John's Center Transferring To Oklahoma State

By Ben Smith, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Former St. John’s center Yankuba Sima has committed to Brad Underwood and Oklahoma State during a visit on Thursday, reports Jon Rothstein of FanRag Sports.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore had started eight Red Storm games this season prior to announcing his transfer wishes. He was averaging 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds this season shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 72.0 percent from the free throw line.

As a freshman, he started 18 games and averaged 7.6 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game. Sima was a three-star prospect out of high school choosing St. John’s over Louisville and Baylor among others. A native of Girona, Spain, Sima averaged 10.9 points and 12.1 rebounds for Spain in the 2014 European U18 Championships.

