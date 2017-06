A man outran police in a chase that reached 100 mph through Nicoma Park, Spencer, and Forest Park.

Police initially tried to pull the driver over for a broken headlight. The driver stopped at first but then decided he didn't want to be there anymore.

The chase began in Nicoma Park and ended near NE 23rd and Prospect after the suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot.

He was able to get away and police are no longer actively searching. They say the vehicle he was driving was a van stolen in New Mexico.