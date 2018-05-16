Mother and Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Two Year Old

19-year-old Judith Danker and 27-year-old Kristian Tyler Martzall have been arrested this week in Lincoln County after investigators say they unexpectedly discovered Danker and her boyfriend had been abusing 2-year old Braxton Danker for the past several months.
