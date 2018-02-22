Trends, Topics & Tags: Mid-Del Students Spread Positivity

Most high school students here in the metro have been out of school the past couple of days because of the weather. Students at Midwest City and Del City are coming together to spread some positivity during their time off.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.