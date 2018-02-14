Mayor-Elect David Holt Talks Job Expectations

David Holt told News 9 he was physically exhausted Wednesday, but mentally and emotionally still on a high following Tuesday's landslide victory, earning him the right to succeed Mick Cornett, the 14-year mayor for whom Holt once served as chief of staff.
