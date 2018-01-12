Pins & Projects: Packing Tape Labels

We're working on a different organization project every Friday in January! Last week we tackled those pesky cords and today we are working on the kitchen. This is the easiest project to organize your spice cabinet and while it seems impossible, it actually works! All you need is a printer and some packing tape to make your very own labels.
