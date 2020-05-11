Most Popular Videos

2 Detained After Police Chase Near Midwest City

2 Detained After Police Chase Near Midwest City

News 9
Research Links Vitamin D Deficiency With Coronavirus Death Rate

Research Links Vitamin D Deficiency With Coronavirus Death Rate

CBS News
Police Investigating Several Incidents North Of Hennessey On Saturday Night

Police Investigating Several Incidents North Of Hennessey On Saturday Night

News 9
Watch: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister On If Students Will Return To The Classrooms This Fall

Watch: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister On If Students Will Return To The Classrooms This Fall

News 9
Newalla Couple Has Warning For Parents After 3-Year-Old Son Drowns In Pond

Newalla Couple Has Warning For Parents After 3-Year-Old Son Drowns In Pond

Aaron Brilbeck
OU Fraternity House Heavily Damaged By Overnight Fire, Norman Firefighters Say

OU Fraternity House Heavily Damaged By Overnight Fire, Norman Firefighters Say

Hunter McKee