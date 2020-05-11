News
Most Popular Videos
2 Detained After Police Chase Near Midwest City
News 9
2 Detained After Police Chase Near Midwest City
Research Links Vitamin D Deficiency With Coronavirus Death Rate
CBS News
Research Links Vitamin D Deficiency With Coronavirus Death Rate
Police Investigating Several Incidents North Of Hennessey On Saturday Night
News 9
A medical helicopter landed in a wheat field north of Hennessey and Highway 81 to transport multiple victims involved in a rollover wreck.
Watch: State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister On If Students Will Return To The Classrooms This Fall
News 9
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister joined News 9 this morning to discuss if students will return to the classroom this fall or not.
Newalla Couple Has Warning For Parents After 3-Year-Old Son Drowns In Pond
Aaron Brilbeck
A 3- year-old boy drowned in a small pond behind his home in Newalla last week. Now one day after his visitation his parents have a message for other parents.
OU Fraternity House Heavily Damaged By Overnight Fire, Norman Firefighters Say
Hunter McKee
OU Fraternity House Heavily Damaged By Overnight Fire, Norman Firefighters Say
Top Headlines
Former Big Red Kia Dealership Co-Owner Accused Of Tampering, Perjury In Case
News 9
Evidence against one of the owners of the former Big Red Kia dealership in Norman accuse him of tampering and perjury.
Local Health Experts Hope Proposed Bill Could Combat Prenatal Syphilis Problem
Jordan Dafnis
A new bill is making its way through the state Capitol to combat congenital syphilis.
Top Headlines
Oklahoma Native, Tony Winner To Perform In OKC
News 9
This week the Oklahoma City Philharmonic is hosting Oklahoma native and Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara.
Storme Jones' Fiancée Wishes Him Happy Birthday On-Air
News 9
The bride-to-be of News 9's Storme Jones made a surprise appearance on Monday's What Caught My Eye segment.
President Biden Visits Ukraine In Show Of Support Nearly Year Into Russia's War
Associated Press
President Biden paid an unannounced visit Monday to Ukraine's capital, offering a huge show of support for the country the U.S. and its allies have helped to hold out during Russia's nearly-year-long, unprovoked invasion.
