Trends, Topics & Tags: Airline Upgrade Rescinded
News 9
Trends, Topics & Tags: Airline Upgrade Rescinded
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
News On 6
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
Daily Dose: Antibody Test Accuracy
News 9
In Thursday's Daily Dose, a viewer asks Dr. Lacy Anderson how accurate antibody tests are and how long do the antibodies last?
2 Detained After Shooting At Bethany Gas Station, Police Say
News9.com
2 Detained After Shooting At Bethany Gas Station, Police Say
Watch: OKC Mayor David Holt On City's Reopening Progress
News 9
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joined News 9 this morning to discuss the city's reopening progress.
Watch: Dr. Bratzler On COVID-19 Candidate Vaccine Undergoing Clinical Trial
News 9
OU Med's Dr. Dale Bratzler joined News 9 this morning to discuss a new COVID-19 candidate vaccine undergoing a clinical trial.
Nearly 3.2 Million Laid-Off Workers Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week
Associated Press
Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades.
Okla. House Expected To Pass General Appropriations Bill
Caleb Califano
House lawmakers are expected to pass the majority of the legislature’s budget plan and send it to the governor’s desk.
New Details Released On Oklahoma's Unemployment Numbers
Caleb Califano
News Details Released On Oklahoma's Unemployment Numbers
OKC's First Aquarium Set To Open In July
Ashley Holden
In just a few months Oklahoma City will have a new aquarium. Blue Zoo will be located at Quail Spring Mall and the owner and CEO said they're on track to open in July.
Chickasha Approves $350,000 Stimulus Package, Residents To Receive $50
Clayton Cummins
Some residents living in Chickasha city limits are about to become $50 richer. It’s thanks to a stimulus package passed by city council this week. News 9's Clayton Cummins has the story.
Enid Man Survives Coronavirus After 3 Week Battle
Sylvia Corkill
One month after an Enid man was hospitalized and diagnosed with COVID-19 he’s well on his way to recovery after spending the last three weeks fighting for his life. News 9's Sylvia Corkill has more on his battle with the virus.
Top Headlines
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
News On 6
AP Exclusive: Justice Department Dropping Michael Flynn’s Criminal Case
Associated Press
REAL IDs To Be Issued Starting July 1 At Select Locations
News 9
Top Headlines
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
News On 6
WATCH: Mayes County Boy Found Safe, Reunited With Family
2 Detained After Shooting At Bethany Gas Station, Police Say
News9.com
2 Detained After Shooting At Bethany Gas Station, Police Say
Guthrie Walmart Shooter Officially Charged With 3 Counts
News 9
A man who shot two people outside a Walmart in Guthrie was formally charged and arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.
129 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 7 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported, Health Officials Say
LeighAnne Manwarren
129 More Oklahomans Test Positive For Coronavirus; 7 Additional Virus-Related Deaths Reported, Health Officials Say
Norman Mayor Says Lawsuit Could Impact Other Cities
Bonnie Campo
The City of Norman is in the middle of a legal battle. A lawsuit filed by three Norman salons has turned into much more, according to Mayor Breea Clark. News 9' Bonnie Campo spoke to the mayor.
Police Investigate Homicide In Del City
News 9
Authorities are investigating a homicide Wednesday in Del City.
Tonight At 10: The Truth Behind Joe Exotic
Sylvia Corkill
News 9's Sylvia Corkill covered the Joe Exotic case from start to finish. Thursday at 10, she talks to park insiders about the Tiger King. What they want you to know about him.
2 Arrested After Allegedly Shooting 2 Employees At SW OKC McDonald's
News 9
Police said two employees were shot and a third was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening at a McDonald's in southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma State University Students Putting In OT Producing PPE
Brian Mueller
The Endeavor lab looks more like a room to equip James Bond than a place for undergraduate studies. For the past 50 days, the high-tech OSU lab has been producing personal Protective equipment (PPE) like clockwork, and the idea came from a student. Brian Mueller has the story.
Oklahoma Legislature Gets Pay Raise Amid Budget Cuts
Aaron Brilbeck
This week the state House of Representatives is expected to vote on a budget proposal that includes 4% cuts to most agencies. At the same time, legislators are gearing up for a 35% pay raise. News 9's Aaron Brilbeck has the story.
Oklahoma Co. Deputies Arrest Edmond Businessman For Alleged Rape Of 13-Year-Old
Jennifer Pierce
The president of a metro pyrotechnics business surrendered peacefully to Oklahoma County deputies on Tuesday at his Edmond home. Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office officials said Levi Clark, 37, is accused of raping a 13-year-old boy.
US Lawmakers Begin Discussing Preparations For Next Pandemic
Alex Cameron
State House Passes Bill Requiring Notarization Of Absentee Ballots
Storme Jones
President Trump Talks Reopening The Country
CBS News
During a meeting with nurses in the Oval Office of the White House Wednesday the president talked about reopening the country and said he doesn't think people will stand for it being closed.
Trends, Topics & Tags: 7-Day Schooling?
News 9
OKC Animal Welfare Asking for Community’s Help To Keep Euthanasia Rates Down
Erica Rankin
Gov. Stitt Addresses Next Phase Of Reopening The State, Unemployment
Caleigh Bourgeois
Lavender Sugar Cookies
News 9
Lavender Sugar
News 9
Guthrie Residents Are No Longer Required To Wear Masks In Public
News 9
The city council voted to let the city ordinance expire.
City Of Enid Amendments To Begin After May 15
News 9
The three-phase plan includes steps to resume social, sporting and religious activities.
More Coronavirus Patients Use Remote Medicine In Their Recovery
CBS News
WATCH: Bear Splashes Around In A Tub
CBS News
Watch: Dr. Bratzler On The COVID-19 Antibody Test
News 9
OU Med's Dr. Dale Bratzler join News 9 this morning to discuss COVID-19 antibody testing.
Medical Marijuana Sales Soar Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Ashley Holden
OU Interim President Offers Insights On Phased Plan For Fall Campus Return
Katelyn Ogle
Local Man Says He’s Received over 100 Fraudulent Unemployment Claims
Clayton Cummins
A metro man said he’s received over 100 fraudulent unemployment claims from a business he closed down over three years ago.
City Leaders Critical Of Oklahoma Tax Structure Amid Public Safety Budget Cuts
Barry Mangold
As city governments prepare for substantial budget cuts due to loses in tax revenue, some officials say Oklahoma’s tax code puts them in a bind.
District Attorney Asks For Recusal Of 2 Pardon And Parole Board Members
Bonnie Campo
Logan and Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas has written a letter to the Pardon and Parole Board requesting the removal of board members Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle. Thomas said the two have a conflict of interest and should not be voting on the commutation or parole of inmates.
OKC Cinco De Mayo Festival Postponed, To Be Merged With Fall Festival, Organizer Says
Storme Jones
Oklahoma City’s growing Cinco de Mayo celebration was set to move to Scissortail Park this year with attendance expected to top 20,000. However, like many other things, COVID-19 caused that to change.
