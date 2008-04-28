OK Dog, Cat Rescue Groups

For more information about services, please contact each organization. If you have a group you'd like added to this list, write Dee Duren at dee.duren@newson6.net.

Oklahoma Dog & Cat Rescue Groups:

Animal Rescue Friend of Nichols Hills: www.animalrescuefriends.com 405-843-4222 or 405-843-3038.



Animal Rescues Online angelfire.com/ok3/okbeagles/: A listing of animal shelters and dog rescues



The Bella Foundation: www.thebellafoundation.org 1-866-318-PETS

Boxer Rescue of Oklahoma: http://www.tbro.org/? 918-860-BOXR



Central Oklahoma Humane Society: www.okhumane.org 405-286-1508, or (FAX) 405-286-1507



Chouteau Pound Pals: www.ChouteauPoundPals.com 918-706-1073



Fido Knows Rescue: http://FidoKnows.petfinder.com Corgis and more



FOREVER FRIENDS HUMANE SOCIETY: www.ourfurryfriends.petfinder.com 918-775-7172, 405-943-9419



Free To Live: www.freetoliveok.com 405-282-8617



Homeward Bound Humane Society, Inc: www.homewardboundok.petfinder.com, HBHS is a shelter and a spay/ neuter program, 580-924-5873



Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. Inc: www.animalallianceok.org 918-742-3700 Works to unite Tulsa area animal rescue groups and form a coalition with local veterinarians and the community.



Oklahoma City Animal Shelter: www.okc.gov/animalwelfare/adoption.html 405-297-3100



Oklahoma Dog Breed Rescues www.okpets.org/okrescues.html A listing of breed specific rescue organizations in Oklahoma.



OK Save A Dog: www.oksaveadog.org



Oklahoma Noble Foster http://operationnoblefoster.org info@operationnoblefoster.org Operation Noble Foster is coordinating the cat foster for military pets using a private interactive, searchable database listing homes volunteering to foster, and rescues with such foster homes available.



Paws For Life: www.pawsforlifeinc.com.



Pet Angels Rescue: www.petangelsrescue.org www.petfinder.com/shelters/OK106.html



Pets and People Humane Society: Petsandpeople.com 405-350-7387



Pets For Friends denise@petsforfriends.com



Purebred Cat Rescue www.ohmycats.com ohmycats@cox.net 405-281-6049



Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue and Adoption Corp. www.rbcw.petfinder.com, rainbowbridgecanwait@yahoo.com 580-654-2513



Safe Haven Center: Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic

Retriever Rescue

Doggie Daycare and Pet Boarding www.safehavencenter.com



OK Puppy Mill Truth www.okpuppymilltruth.org 405-733-4452



Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, Inc. www.animalallianceok.org 918-742-3700 Works to unite Tulsa area animal rescue groups and form a coalition with local veterinarians and the community.



Oklahoma Animal Shelter and Dog Rescues Online Listing www.angelfire.com/ok3/okbeagles



Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Inc. www.safehavenanimalrescue.org 405-463-1556



Saving Pets At Risk (SPAR) http://members.petfinder.com/~OK167/index.html 405-702-SPAR (7727)



Second Chance Animal Sanctuary: www.secondchancenorman.org 405-321-1915



Southwest Oklahoma Animal Network www.swoan.org swoan@swbell.net Altus, OK 73521 580-482-8945



StreetCats, Inc. www.StreetCatsTulsa.org 918-298-0104 (message line) cats@streetcatstulsa.org No Kill, All Volunteer Feline Adoption Center & Gift Boutique Tuesday - Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6520 E. 60th St., Tulsa, OK 74145



Thunderkatz, Inc. www.thunderkatz.org Dedicated to educating the general public about our felines, registered, household pets and feral. It is our goal to protect and preserve all cats in accordance with the By-laws of the International Catt Association (TICA).

Wagoner Animal Guardian Society

918-704-5438

WAGS Facebook Page

wagsadoption@aol.com