OK Dog, Cat Rescue Groups - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OK Dog, Cat Rescue Groups

For more information about services, please contact each organization. If you have a group you'd like added to this list, write Dee Duren at dee.duren@newson6.net.

Oklahoma Dog & Cat Rescue Groups:

Animal Rescue Friend of Nichols Hills: www.animalrescuefriends.com  405-843-4222 or 405-843-3038.

Animal Rescues Online angelfire.com/ok3/okbeagles/: A listing of animal shelters and dog rescues

The Bella Foundation: www.thebellafoundation.org  1-866-318-PETS

Boxer Rescue of Oklahomahttp://www.tbro.org/? 918-860-BOXR

Central Oklahoma Humane Society: www.okhumane.org  405-286-1508, or (FAX)  405-286-1507

Chouteau Pound Pals: www.ChouteauPoundPals.com 918-706-1073

Fido Knows Rescue: http://FidoKnows.petfinder.com Corgis and more

FOREVER FRIENDS HUMANE SOCIETY: www.ourfurryfriends.petfinder.com 918-775-7172, 405-943-9419

Free To Live: www.freetoliveok.com 405-282-8617

Homeward Bound Humane Society, Inc: www.homewardboundok.petfinder.com, HBHS is a shelter and a spay/ neuter program, 580-924-5873

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. Inc: www.animalallianceok.org  918-742-3700 Works to unite Tulsa area animal rescue groups and form a coalition with local veterinarians and the community.

Oklahoma City Animal Shelter: www.okc.gov/animalwelfare/adoption.html 405-297-3100

Oklahoma Dog Breed Rescues www.okpets.org/okrescues.html A listing of breed specific rescue organizations in Oklahoma.

OK Save A Dog: www.oksaveadog.org

Oklahoma Noble Foster http://operationnoblefoster.org info@operationnoblefoster.org Operation Noble Foster is coordinating the cat foster for military pets using a private interactive, searchable database listing homes volunteering to foster, and rescues with such foster homes available.

Paws For Life: www.pawsforlifeinc.com.

Pet Angels Rescue: www.petangelsrescue.org www.petfinder.com/shelters/OK106.html

Pets and People Humane Society: Petsandpeople.com  405-350-7387

Pets For Friends denise@petsforfriends.com

Purebred Cat Rescue www.ohmycats.com ohmycats@cox.net 405-281-6049

Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue and Adoption Corp. www.rbcw.petfinder.com,  rainbowbridgecanwait@yahoo.com 580-654-2513

Safe Haven Center: Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic
Retriever Rescue
Doggie Daycare and Pet Boarding www.safehavencenter.com

OK Puppy Mill Truth www.okpuppymilltruth.org 405-733-4452

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, Inc. www.animalallianceok.org 918-742-3700 Works to unite Tulsa area animal rescue groups and form a coalition with local veterinarians and the community.

Oklahoma Animal Shelter and Dog Rescues Online Listing www.angelfire.com/ok3/okbeagles

Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Inc. www.safehavenanimalrescue.org 405-463-1556

Saving Pets At Risk (SPAR) http://members.petfinder.com/~OK167/index.html 405-702-SPAR (7727)

Second Chance Animal Sanctuary: www.secondchancenorman.org  405-321-1915

Southwest Oklahoma Animal Network www.swoan.org swoan@swbell.net Altus, OK 73521 580-482-8945

StreetCats, Inc. www.StreetCatsTulsa.org 918-298-0104 (message line) cats@streetcatstulsa.org No Kill, All Volunteer Feline Adoption Center & Gift Boutique Tuesday - Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6520 E. 60th St., Tulsa, OK 74145

Thunderkatz, Inc. www.thunderkatz.org Dedicated to educating the general public about our felines, registered, household pets and feral.  It is our goal to protect and preserve all cats in accordance with the By-laws of the International Catt Association (TICA).

Wagoner Animal Guardian Society
918-704-5438
WAGS Facebook Page
wagsadoption@aol.com

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.