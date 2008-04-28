OK Dog, Cat Rescue Groups

For more information about services, please contact each organization. If you have a group you'd like added to this list, write Dee Duren at dee.duren@newson6.net.
Oklahoma Dog & Cat Rescue Groups:
Animal Rescue Friend of Nichols Hills: www.animalrescuefriends.com 405-843-4222 or 405-843-3038.
Animal Rescues Online angelfire.com/ok3/okbeagles/: A listing of animal shelters and dog rescues
The Bella Foundation: www.thebellafoundation.org 1-866-318-PETS
Boxer Rescue of Oklahoma: http://www.tbro.org/? 918-860-BOXR
Central Oklahoma Humane Society: www.okhumane.org 405-286-1508, or (FAX) 405-286-1507
Chouteau Pound Pals: www.ChouteauPoundPals.com 918-706-1073
Fido Knows Rescue: http://FidoKnows.petfinder.com Corgis and more
FOREVER FRIENDS HUMANE SOCIETY: www.ourfurryfriends.petfinder.com 918-775-7172, 405-943-9419
Free To Live: www.freetoliveok.com 405-282-8617
Homeward Bound Humane Society, Inc: www.homewardboundok.petfinder.com, HBHS is a shelter and a spay/ neuter program, 580-924-5873
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. Inc: www.animalallianceok.org 918-742-3700 Works to unite Tulsa area animal rescue groups and form a coalition with local veterinarians and the community.
Oklahoma City Animal Shelter: www.okc.gov/animalwelfare/adoption.html 405-297-3100
Oklahoma Dog Breed Rescues www.okpets.org/okrescues.html A listing of breed specific rescue organizations in Oklahoma.
OK Save A Dog: www.oksaveadog.org
Oklahoma Noble Foster http://operationnoblefoster.org info@operationnoblefoster.org Operation Noble Foster is coordinating the cat foster for military pets using a private interactive, searchable database listing homes volunteering to foster, and rescues with such foster homes available.
Paws For Life: www.pawsforlifeinc.com.
Pet Angels Rescue: www.petangelsrescue.org www.petfinder.com/shelters/OK106.html
Pets and People Humane Society: Petsandpeople.com 405-350-7387
Pets For Friends denise@petsforfriends.com
Purebred Cat Rescue www.ohmycats.com ohmycats@cox.net 405-281-6049
Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue and Adoption Corp. www.rbcw.petfinder.com, rainbowbridgecanwait@yahoo.com 580-654-2513
Safe Haven Center: Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic
Retriever Rescue
Doggie Daycare and Pet Boarding www.safehavencenter.com
OK Puppy Mill Truth www.okpuppymilltruth.org 405-733-4452
Oklahoma Animal Shelter and Dog Rescues Online Listing www.angelfire.com/ok3/okbeagles
Safe Haven Animal Rescue, Inc. www.safehavenanimalrescue.org 405-463-1556
Saving Pets At Risk (SPAR) http://members.petfinder.com/~OK167/index.html 405-702-SPAR (7727)
Second Chance Animal Sanctuary: www.secondchancenorman.org 405-321-1915
Southwest Oklahoma Animal Network www.swoan.org swoan@swbell.net Altus, OK 73521 580-482-8945
StreetCats, Inc. www.StreetCatsTulsa.org 918-298-0104 (message line) cats@streetcatstulsa.org No Kill, All Volunteer Feline Adoption Center & Gift Boutique Tuesday - Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6520 E. 60th St., Tulsa, OK 74145
Thunderkatz, Inc. www.thunderkatz.org Dedicated to educating the general public about our felines, registered, household pets and feral. It is our goal to protect and preserve all cats in accordance with the By-laws of the International Catt Association (TICA).
Wagoner Animal Guardian Society
918-704-5438
WAGS Facebook Page
wagsadoption@aol.com
