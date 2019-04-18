"Opioid misuse and abuse is an insidious epidemic, created in large part, by the over-prescribing of potent opioids nationwide, and unfortunately, Appalachia is at the center," said John Martin, Drug Enforcement Agency Assistant Administrator, on Wednesday. "Today's announcement sends a clear message that investigations involving diversion of prescription drugs have been, and continue to be, a priority for DEA."

According to the Center of Disease Control, approximately 115 Americans die every day from opioid-related overdoses. The National Institute of Drug Abuse calculated that over 70,000 Americans died of drug abuse in 2017, including 47,000 from any opioid and 28,400 from fentanyl and its analogs.