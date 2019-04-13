News
3 Businesses Lost In SW OKC Fire
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City firefighters say three businesses are a total loss following a large fire in southwest OKC Saturday morning.
It happened near southwest 89th and Penn. The building that caught fire housed the three businesses. Firefighters had to clear a few obstacles before they were able to get to the building.
"Well there were bars on the back windows then we had a fence alongside the gate we had to cut open. But crews were able to access relatively quickly," said OKC Fire Major Cameron Weems.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.