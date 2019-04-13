"Here's your something," the New York Post blared on its cover beneath a photograph of the flaming towers.

After Mr. Trump's tweet, some defended her. Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted "Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end."

Others slammed Mr. Trump over the video. "Someone has already been charged with a serious threat on Congresswoman Omar's life. The video the president chose to send out today will only incite more hate," said Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. "You can disagree with her words - as I have done before - but this video is wrong. Enough."