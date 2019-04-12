Talented OKC Dog Melting Hearts Across Social Media
OKLAHOMA CITY - A long-time Oklahoma City machine shop worker believes he has one of the smartest dogs in the world.
Phillip Ferguson has worked at Performance Engines near Northwest 39th Street and Portland Avenue for more than three decades. Eight years ago, a customer left a tiny puppy at the shop. Ferguson has raised that dog he named “Cookie.”
Four years ago, Ferguson fashioned scrap metal into a one-wheeled trailer he attached to the back of his bicycle. He takes Cookie everywhere in it. He says they ride 15 to 20 miles a day. They especially like riding around Lake Hefner.
“Everywhere I go I have cameras, people wanting to stop me everywhere I go. I have people honking at me. Saying how did you get your dog to do that? How did you get your dog to do that? Probably because she loves me,” he said.
Ferguson also demonstrated that his dog can fetch with the best of ‘em and count the fingers that he holds up on his hands. He held up 9 fingers, and she barked 9 times. He held up 5 fingers, and she barked 5 times.
Cookie is one smart dog. She’s got her own Facebook page called “Cookie’s Adventures.” Ferguson says the page has received thousands of likes.
“She’s a mutt, but she’s a cool mutt,” Ferguson said.