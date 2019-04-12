News
Ex-OCSO Employee Arrested, Accused Of Assaulting An Inmate
Friday, April 12th 2019, 2:34 PM CDT
Updated:
A former Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office employee has been arrested and is accused of assaulting an inmate, the sheriff's office said.
Joseph Hedderman, 29, was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault.
Hedderman was a jail supervisor. On April 8, an incident between Hedderman and an inmate, who has not been identified, occurred.
After the investigation, Hedderman was fired and arrested on Friday.
"We will not tolerate this sort of behavior," said Oklahoma County Sheriff PD Taylor. "Just as soon as we realized what had occurred we started an investigation, and moved quickly to fire this former employee."