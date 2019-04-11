Western Heights HS Offers New Prom Dresses To Students In Need
OKLAHOMA CITY - Western Heights High School wants to make sure as many students as possible have the perfect prom experience. Right now, boys and girls are able to shop a room full of clothes for free!
Prom is one of the most important events of high school, but planning for it is a lot more stressful when your family cannot afford the most important part. Options are aplenty in one room of Western Heights, though, with various sizes, silhouettes and, of course, colors.
A couple years ago, Bronze Seal Boutique Owner Amanda Myers was moving her El Reno store and heard that there were some teens who could use the old dresses she had not yet sold.
“A lot of these dresses still have their tags on them,” pointed out Doya Cole, a WHHS special education paraprofessional. “They’ve never been worn. This isn’t a used clothing closet.”
Many Western Heights students come from families where luxuries are limited.
“Maybe they haven’t had gas on for three months,” Cole said, “so a lot of them won’t even go to their parents to ask.”
In Linda-Ann Gunner's case, she and her twin sister provide double the trouble in their junior year. She was able to take her pick of pink dresses at the school, though.
“That helps a lot because we have to buy two of everything,” said Gunner. “We just got our license, so we’re trying to find two cars.”
The twins will be in one limo together for the big night, along with a big group of friends. Students say they do not worry about being bullied just because their dress was free.
“Everybody’s pretty much really open and they know about this, and it’s not really anything to hide,” said senior student Katherine Johnston.
Western Heights also offers some options of blazers and tuxedos for students. The school will gladly accept new formal clothes from anyone who has them to give, and would love to have donations of shoes and accessories as well.
Prom is coming up April 19.