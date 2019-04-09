Fight Over OKC Iconic Dome Church Could End Up In Court
OKLAHOMA CITY - It's looking more likely that the fate over a metro church will be decided in the courts.
First Christian Church at Northwest 36th Street and Walker Avenue has been for sale for years.
After hearing from people trying save the egg-shaped church from possible demolition if it were sold, the city's Historical Preservation Commission decided to begin the landmark distinction process.
The church wants nothing to do with the distinction, because it says it will make the property harder to sell.
Tuesday, OKC City Council was scheduled to address the issue, but instead, met behind closed door in executive session.
Council members wanted to discuss the legal exposure of pushing for a landmark where the owners don't want the distinction.
The attorney representing First Christian Church told News 9 that he has not filed a lawsuit, but is considering options.