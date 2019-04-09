OU Board Of Regents Issues Statement In Ongoing Investigation Against Boren
The OU Board of Regents has issued a statement in regard to sexual allegations against former President David Boren, after a closed door meeting with attorneys with the Jones Day law firm Tuesday.
Board Chairwoman Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes issued the statement saying:
“We have said from the beginning when multiple individuals alleged inappropriate conduct that we wanted an independent investigation to provide us the facts,” she said. “We are satisfied the investigation by Jones Day was thorough, fair, non-biased and objective. This is a serious matter, and we will carefully consider what we learned today, and we will respond in a timely and prompt manner in accordance with the university’s existing policies and procedures.”
Outside the meeting, one of the victims shared his experience.
Jess Eddy worked in Boren’s office during his time as a student. Eddy said Boren touched him inappropriately for years, specifically that Boren came onto him in a Texas hotel room.
This claim and the claims of other unidentified victims were at the center of today’s talks.
The board of regents went into executive session as soon as the meeting started at 10 a.m. and lasted more than four hours.
Eddy gave us a new document that he says is the Title 9 report from his experience — but he says he never reported it himself, deciding to tell his supervisor instead.
He said the first time he learned of this summary’s existence was when it was sent to him by David Boren’s personal Attorney.
“The title nine report that Clark Brewster gave me is a reflection of the conversation that I had with Blenda Biscow. I recognize it, I know that that’s how my experience came to be used by the University,” Eddy said.
Eddy said he showed up today to make sure the details of his experience were brought to light, not just for himself, but for the victims who have not come forward publicly.