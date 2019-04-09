'Francine's Law' Awaiting Governor's Signature
The Oklahoma State Senate has unanimously approved a Bill aimed at helping law enforcement and families gain answers in missing an unidentified persons cases.
The news comes during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
The Bill is named, “Francine’s Law,” after a Tulsa girl, Francine Frost who went missing in 1981.
More than three and a half decades after her disappearance, thanks to science and legislation, two years after she was abducted, human remains were identified as hers.
Francine’s family says, “Francine’s Law,” can help solve cases like hers much quicker.
The bill would require law enforcement, medical examiners and coroners to enter all missing and unidentified persons information into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, which provides free forensic services, including forensic odontology, fingerprint examination, forensic anthropology, and DNA analyses.
Family member, Vicki Frost Curl says, “It’s an overwhelming feeling. We are extremely grateful and appreciative to the Oklahoma state legislature, to Rep. Rhonda Baker, to Sen. Daniels, all the co-authors of this Bill that they have understood the importance to a missing persons family the impact this Bill will have.”
The approved Bill will now make its’ way to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk waiting to be signed.