Woman Accused Of Racist Graffiti Charged With 5 Counts
A woman accused of spray painting racist and anti-Semitic graffiti has been charged with five counts, according to court documents.
Allison C. Johnson, 45, was charged with one felony count of malicious injury to property, three misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and one count misdemeanor count of malicious intimidation or harassment.
The charges stem from vandalism on April 3 of the Firehouse Art Station, the Cleveland County Democratic Party office, the Junior League of Norman office, McKinley Elementary School and the driveway of a home in Norman.
Johnson is accused of spray-painting at least two churches, two public schools, two homes, an art center and a political office, according to the probable cause affidavit.
According to the court document, Norman police had received reports of racial, religious and ethnic threats at various locations in the last four weeks.
On April 4, Johnson went to the Norman Police Department and turned herself in.
She told police her intention was to scare Jewish people and people of different races other than white.
Johnson reportedly spoke at length about her racist beliefs and her efforts to "wake people up," according to the probable cause affidavit.
At least two vandalism cases in Oklahoma City are also thought to be linked to Johnson.