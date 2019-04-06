National Fitness Campaign Courts Now At Oklahoma City Parks
Oklahoma City, OK - Oklahoma City officials say they’ve made it even easier to become more physically active, for free.
The Parks Department has partnered with the San Francisco-based National Fitness Campaign (NFC) to provide free ways to help the community become more physically active.
“The National Fitness Campaign is a program that brings outdoor fitness courts to cities and colleges across the country to support healthy living in communities,” said Mitch Menaged, Founder of National Fitness Campaign.
The new courts offer bodyweight exercises, circuit training and more.
The courts are located at several parks across Oklahoma City.
“We built four,” Doug Kupper, Director of OKC Parks and Recreation, said.
- Stars & Stripes Park, 3701 S Lake Hefner Drive
- Douglass Park, 901 Frederick Douglass Ave.
- Wiley Post Pakr, 2021 S Robinson Ave.
- Woodson Park, 3401 S May Ave.
Kupper says that the fifth, the one located in the Boathouse District, 608 Riversport Drive, was donated by a citizen.
“He paid for the full fitness court to be put here at Regatta Park,” Kupper added.
In honor of the grand opening, several first responders competed in a Boots vs. Badges challenge to test out the court in the Boathouse District.
Parks and Recreation hopes to have a total of ten courts by the end of 2020.
“This is important to the Parks Department. This is important to the city. We want to bring health and wellness into the community, into the neighborhoods, and this is our start,” Kupper said.
NFC officials say fitness courts will be open in 200 cities at the end of this year. And thanks to sponsors, they will be able to bring that number to 1,000 by 2021. Classes will also be held by NFC ambassadors. They provide a Fitness Court App as well.
“It’s all free. It’s all about getting healthy and staying fit here in Oklahoma City,” Menaged said.
Information on the fitness court system can be found here.
Information on the National Fitness Campaign can be found here.