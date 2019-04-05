Neighbors React After Woman Arrested For Racist Graffiti Crimes In OKC, Norman
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Norman Police Department says Allison Johnson,45, was arrested after she turned herself in Thursday afternoon.
“It’s through, we believe, the public sharing this message, and getting this information out there that there was some pressure on this individual to come forward and accept responsibility for the actions,” said Norman Police Department PIO, Sarah Jensen.
Johnson has been booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of Terroristic Threatening.
Johnson's neighbors say the news was hard to grasp and say the street they live on is typically very inclusive.
“It's in a house where the people have always been nice to me. I don't even recognize her specifically. But I mean this neighborhood just seems so friendly and welcoming,” Johnson’s neighbor, Jake Markman-Fox said.
“A very frustrated and confused lady thought that she knew what was right. And was trying to get other people to think she was right. But she's just confused, and she'll be dealt with. And we don't need to be confused like that too,” another neighbor, Sarah Keen said.
Two of the five locations Johnson tagged were Democratic Party headquarters.
According to a Facebook post, the Oklahoma County Democratic Party planned to have extra security for their convention this weekend, before Johnson was arrested.
The post read, "Due to the recent spree of hate crimes targeting us, we will have a uniformed police officer (a Democrat!) guarding the door..."
According to voter registration records, in 2007 Johnson had voted twice as a registered Democrat in Edmond. She's now listed as a registered Republican in Norman.
Investigators are still combing through the evidence at this time. News 9 will continue to update this ongoing investigation.