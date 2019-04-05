Red Dirt Diaries: Comic Book Artist Making Asperger's Patient A Hero
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local artist is out to prove super heroes don't need a cape or super power to be drawn in comic books.
Sometimes learning about ordinary people is enough to keep the pages turning.
Comic artist Jerry Bennett is the current Artist in Residence at the Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.
Until September, he’ll work out of a studio on the first floor of the hotel that is visible from the street.
People can come in and learn about comic characters, story development and how to draw.
Bennett’s latest comic character, though, is very real compared to the caped crusaders usually drawn.
“The character is an 11-year-old girl who has some Asperger’s, and her mom is the superhero of the world,” says Bennett.
The character Comet is very intelligent, but unlike her mom, has no super hero talent unless you count her off the charts yo-yo skills.
"It gives awareness to those issues that a lot of people don't know about or understand and gives a friendly way, through the story, to allow people to understand other perspectives,” says Bennett.
The first “Glamorella's Daughter” comic book should be done in July.