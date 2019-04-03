News
3 Dead Following Fire At Mobile Home In Elk City
Wednesday, April 3rd 2019, 7:43 PM CDT
Updated:
ELK CITY, Oklahoma - An investigation is underway following a fatal house fire in Elk City.
According to the Elk City police chief, two adults and one child are dead after a fire at a mobile home in Cedar Village Mobile Home Park.
Firefighters are on scene.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.