ELK CITY, Oklahoma - An investigation is underway following a fatal house fire in Elk City. 

According to the Elk City police chief, two adults and one child are dead after a fire at a mobile home in Cedar Village Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters are on scene.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.