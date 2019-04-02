Bill To Track Rape Kits Passes In State House Committee
A bill advanced in a State House of Representatives committee Tuesday to help authorities better track rape kits.
Testing rape kits can yield evidence that can lead to convictions, but the State of Oklahoma has an estimated 7,200rape kits that remain untested.
A task force made several recommendations including creating a statewide tracking system.
“This would include allowing victims to know where they are in the process and this would get a statewide tracking system so that there’s consistency. The goal is to get these tested quickly and accurately,” said Representative Jon Echols (R) Majority Floor Leader.
The task force also recommended that kits be tested within 20 days after they’ve been received, and all kits be kept for at least 50 years.