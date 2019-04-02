“This will be challenged in court. Inside the agreement there is a requirement that the state would pay all the money back to Purdue if it would for any reason be overturned. It is very concerning that this bridge entity not spend any of this money. The way that this settlement was written, it was written in a way that would circumvent the process,” said Dunnington. “I just think that that’s a questionable practice. And something that there may be an answer for but let’s get those answers.”