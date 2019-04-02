Pregnant Woman Accused Of Burglarizing OKC Home, Attacking Officers
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have released body camera footage of an arrest made on Saturday, March 30.
An alleged pregnant woman was caught reportedly trying to burglarize a home in Northeast Oklahoma City.
Once officers arrived on scene, they found the back door easy to open, and it looked to have been kicked in.
There, they found the suspect, now identified as Tatiyana French, 20.
But when officers asked for her name on scene, reports show she gave them a fake one. French also claimed that she had lived in the house for five years and said that she was pregnant.
Once French was placed into the squad car, officers tried to get her finger prints. That's when things escalated.
Oklahoma City Police tried multiple times to pry open French's fingers, but she kept clinching her fists. That's when French started to thrash and kick, to try and keep them from getting her fingerprints.
According to the police report, one officer was kneed multiple times in the scuffle.
Officers say they tried to be cautious with French due to her alleged pregnancy.
Police were eventually able to obtain a print. That's when they discovered her real identity, and the warrant she had for a previous assault on an officer.
Police were able to get in contact with the owner of the home, and he advised them that no one was supposed to be inside the residence, and that he wants to press charges.
French was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. She now faces multiple charges, including burglary and assaulting an officer.