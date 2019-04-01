This week on Mitchell Talks: The News9 Sessions, Scott Mitchell and Aaron Brilbeck sit down with Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to talk about the $270 million opioid lawsuit settlement.



The settlement with Purdue Pharma will establish a nearly $200 million endowment at Oklahoma State University's Center for Wellness and Recovery that will go toward treating addiction.



“We had to figure out a way for them to differentiate the settlement with Oklahoma with what they would do with other states.” Hunter said.



“The treatment center is identifying the best science behind how we get people over their addiction illness.” Hunter said.



Hunter insists even if Purdue goes bankrupt, which is likely, there are requirements built into the settlement to protect Oklahoma.



Hunter goes into that and discusses plans to go after other opioid manufacturers during the interview.



Prescription opioids were a factor in 48,000 deaths across the U.S. in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.