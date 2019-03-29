News
Former University of Oklahoma Dean Suzette Grillot To Sue
Friday, March 29th 2019, 2:42 PM CDT
Updated:
A former dean at the University of Oklahoma announced Friday her intentions to sue the university and its president, Jim Gallogly.
Suzette Grillot says she was stripped of her title as dean out of retaliation over her criticism of Gallogly.
"It has been appalling to watch this administration's efforts to dismantle important diversity-supporting programs for which so many have worked so tirelessly," Grillot said during her news conference Friday.
Watch the news conference below: