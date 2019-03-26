News
Bill To Ban Vaping In Oklahoma Schools Passes Committee
A bill that would ban the use of vaping products in schools has passed its latest hurdle.
Right now, 1 in 6 Oklahoma high school students use vaping products, according to TSET. That's compared to the 13 percent who use them nationally.
The hope is this law would reduce those numbers by giving schools the power of law to curb usage.
Senate Bill 33 would outlaw the use of vaping products by students or adults on school campuses. It would be up to local districts to handle how violators would be disciplined. Former teacher and state Rep. Mark Vancuren presented the bill to a house committee.
The bill already passed in committee and it now goes to the House floor for a vote.