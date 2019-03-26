Police Engaged In Standoff Following High-Speed OKC Chase
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are engaged in a standoff Tuesday morning following a high-speed pursuit across Oklahoma City, police said.
According to officials, the standoff is taking place near Northwest 10th Street and North Rockwell Avenue.
The University of Oklahoma police department attempted to pull over the suspect near the OU Health Sciences Center. The suspect initially stopped for police and then fled, initiating the chase, according to officials.
Officials said speeds got over 100 miles per hour.
At one point during the pursuit, the suspect attempted to ram an OHP vehicle, police said.
The suspect has a gun inside of his car, according to officials.
NW 10th Street and N Rockwell Avenue have been shutdown while the incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.