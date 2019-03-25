BBB Outlines Best Practices For Hiring Contractors After Severe Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahomans got the first taste of severe weather season over the weekend, and meteorologists predict there will be plenty more to come. If you are now in the market for a repairman, you should not just take the first offer that is presented to you.
If the hail hit your home, the Better Business Bureau suggests you check with your insurance provider before taking any action to see how much coverage you have. Then get at least three estimates before making a decision.
BBB Spokesman Sean Rose says, “You never want to pay more than a third upfront. That third is generally for the supplies or materials, so it’s totally normal for them to ask for that, but other than that you don’t want to pay more than a third. You want to have everything in writing.”
Just because the price is right does not mean the company is, though. It may be tempting to get the work done as quickly as possible, but a little due diligence can go a long way. Reputable businesses are licensed through state agencies and can provide a record of their service.
“You want to go through that process ahead of time,” Rose says, “because you don’t want somebody who’s just got a pick-up truck and a hammer that says ‘oh, yeah I can fix that,’ and just does a really shoddy job because they don’t know what they’re doing.”
Additionally, the central Oklahoma BBB office takes extra steps to screen contractors, ensuring that the business has had a physical office in Oklahoma for at least a year and proving they understand the way our weather works.
“You see a lot of fly-by-night people who come in from out of state,” explains Rose, “and they might come in, take your money and go, and then what’s your recourse? So make sure that they’re in-state.”
You can find a list of accredited companies online. To find a contractor near you, click here.