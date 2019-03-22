Police: No Lifeguards This Year At Turner Falls
DAVIS, Oklahoma - Swimming isn’t allowed until May 1, at Turner Falls in Murray County, but 16,000 people have already visited one of Oklahoma’s most beautiful natural wonders in the past 30 days.
The Davis Police Department wants everyone who plans to visit Turner Falls to know there won’t be any lifeguards this year.
“We advertised heavily for lifeguards last year, and we were just unable to come up with it,” said Asst. Davis Police Chief Dee Gregory. “But we did find absent of lifeguards, it seemed people were more aware and paid attention to what was going on.”
Turner Falls is beautiful, but at the actual “Falls Swimming Area,” the water can get 15 feet deep, and there are underwater currents.
Bree Trobauth and two of her friends visited Turner Falls for the first time Friday. Trobauth said she doesn’t have a problem with having no lifeguards.
“As long as they’re being safe with it,” she said. “Parents should watch their kids.”