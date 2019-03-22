Roommate Of OKC Murder Victim Wants Teen Suspects To 'Pay The Price'
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a deadly Southwest Oklahoma City home invasion from last month. The victim's roommate came home to find George Olinger, 47, shot to death.
First-degree murder and burglary warrants were issued on Thursday, March 21, for Chris Guidry, 14, Alexander Rodus, 15, and Koby Leblanc, 17.
Ronald Brown came home the morning of February 13, only to find his roommate’s body.
“We’re both just private people. Just wanted to be left alone to do our own thing,” said Brown.
Brown said Olinger enjoyed playing video games, taking care of his pet pig and working on cars. He thinks the suspects saw the victim's cars in the driveway and targeted the home to burglarize.
According to court documents, one of the suspects admitted the crime to an unnamed witness. The witness told investigators one of the suspects was attacked by Olinger during the burglary, and that is when Guidry shot the homeowner with a 9-mm pistol.
Investigators eventually tied all three suspects to the murder through an eyewitness who recognized their car at a different home burglary.
Police arrested the 14 and 15-year-olds Thursday night.
Police said Leblanc was located in Muskogee County and taken into custody by deputies. He will be transferred to the Oklahoma County jail.
“It was unfortunate but what happened, happened,” said Brown. “And the ones that did it, I’m really glad they got caught. They’re old enough to know that what they did was wrong, and they have to pay the price for it.”
Court documents state at least two of the suspects may also be tied to a home burglary where 27 guns and a gun safe were stolen.