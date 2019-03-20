Station 35
'Mr. Thunder' Nick Collison Talks About Being Honored By Oklahoma City
Longtime Seattle Supersonics and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nick Collison is being honored by the organization Wednesday night in a jersey retirement ceremony -- the first jersey to be retired since the Supersonics relocated to Oklahoma City.
Collison played 15 years in the NBA after a stellar career at Kansas for legendary coach Roy Williams.
Four of those pro years were spent with the Supersonics in Seattle; the rest were in Oklahoma City.