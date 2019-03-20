Despite contacting tech companies about it, Rep. Schiff said he does not think it's the government's role to tell companies they can't publish certain content. "There is a First Amendment right to say whatever you will," Schiff said.

"But then why try to discourage tech companies from offering this free speech?" Dokoupil asked.

"Because we are forced to deal with the problem it creates, and that is public health crises because other people suffer as a result," Schiff said.

Asked about the line between free speech rights and overall public health, "The Greater Good" producer Leslie Manookian said, "Well, listen, if I want to say that climbing to the top of a mountain causes cancer, that should be my right. It's lunacy to say that I shouldn't be able to say that."

In addition to films, Amazon has apparently also removed several books related to vaccines. In a statement to CBS News, the company says it is "mindful of a global history fraught with book censorship, and we do not take this lightly."