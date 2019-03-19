A suspect is in police custody following a short pursuit Tuesday in northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials said Oklahoma City police responded to an agency assist call on a reported stolen vehicle with weapons inside out of Amarillo, TX. 

The pursuit of the  suspect began on the north side Tuesday afternoon. 

According to reports, the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly.

The chase ended at Northwest 5th Street and Rockwell Avenue. The suspect surrendered to authorities without incident. 