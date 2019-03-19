News
Suspect Surrenders To Police Following Pursuit In NW OKC
Tuesday, March 19th 2019
Updated:
A suspect is in police custody following a short pursuit Tuesday in northwest Oklahoma City.
Officials said Oklahoma City police responded to an agency assist call on a reported stolen vehicle with weapons inside out of Amarillo, TX.
The pursuit of the suspect began on the north side Tuesday afternoon.
According to reports, the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed and driving recklessly.
The chase ended at Northwest 5th Street and Rockwell Avenue. The suspect surrendered to authorities without incident.